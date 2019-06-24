Anyone travelling abroad will agree that clearing security and immigration after a long flight is not the best experience. But if you're the founder of Twitter, one of the most popular social media platforms globally, even the experience of immigration at a foreign country brings a smile on the face.

Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey arrived in UAE on Monday as a part of his "Tweeptour" global trip to celebrate the platform's 13th anniversary. Upon his arrival in Dubai, Dorsey had to clear immigration like the rest of us, but he got an extra stamp on his passport that is not common at all.

Dorsey tweeted a photo of his passport page with Dubai's immigration stamps, announcing his arrival in UAE along with the greeting message that reads, "Marhaba Dubai" in Arabic. Besides the regular immigration stamp, Dorsey received a super cool personalised immigration sticker, which welcomes the Twitter founder and has the Twitter logo besides Dubai skyline.

Dorsey, along with some senior officials, has been visiting different Twitter offices across the world. There are a total of 35 Twitter offices globally, 12 of which are in the United States. Dorsey's Dubai visit is not surprising, considering it hosts the only office in the MENA region.

Twitter has been focusing on the MENA region, offering video content collaborations, new partnerships and expanding content deals in the region. Twitter is also considered one of the primary sources for online video content in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Twitter is seen improving its efforts after it faced severe backlash for toxic content on its site. From election meddling to hateful content, Twitter has seen it all and the company has upped its efforts to curb such practices.

"We are now removing 2.5x more Tweets that share personal information and 38 per cent of abusive tweets that are taken down every week are being proactively detected by machine learning models. We are reducing the burden on victims and, where possible, taking action before abuse is reported," Dorsey said.