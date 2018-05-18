The West Japan Railways Company was at the receiving end of an embarrassing and "inexcusable" incident when a local train left 25 seconds earlier than the scheduled departure time. The railway officials added that it had caused "great inconvenience" to the passengers.

The incident took place at 7.11 am last Friday, May 11 wherein a local train had left the station because the conductor was unable to spot anyone on the platform, Independent reported. The apology over the train timings went viral on social media and even had Twitter users taking digs at Japan's punctuality.

Despite leaving early, the West Japan Railways pointed out that the train headed toward Nishi-Akashi Station in Hyogo prefecture, arrived at its next stop at "the prescribed time." Although none of the passengers had complained about the timings, the apology went viral on social media.

In its press release, JR-West said that upon investigating it was found that the conductor had "misunderstood" the departure time and hence signalled too early. The company further added that it will ensure such incidents do not happen again, reports Independent.

The Japanese railway network had earlier made headlines on last November when a Tsukuba Express conductor departed 20 seconds earlier than the scheduled departure time. The punctuality of the Japanese trains has left Twitter users wondering why their country does not have the problem of a train being late 25 seconds.

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions:

And in India, they believe great service has been done even if the train is late by 25hrs! Ask the North Indian passengers during winter. — Desh Deepak Misra (@ddmisra) May 18, 2018

What a shame Japan!!? Early departure for 25 second? What if I only can catch the train 4 seconds before departure!?? ? — Azhari Harris (@HarrisAzhari) May 16, 2018

and here in India, trains leave like 24 hours late and nobody gives a sh!t — Wamis Rashid (@BhatWamis) May 17, 2018

And in India there is no question of any early arrival or departure. The former and later situation both depend upon God — ITAYADAV (@brettlee1018) May 17, 2018