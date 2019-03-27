Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept the entire country on tenterhooks for almost an hour after he announced on Twitter that he be addressing the nation on Wednesday.

This sparked off many debates on what he will be speaking about with defence and security being a popular option. Many even thought that the PM was going to announce another demonetisation.

However, when PM Modi finally addressed the nation, he announced that India has become a space superpower along with the United States, Russia and China. The country's wait and what we can call a very anti-climatic address sparked many Twitter reactions.

The best tweets are listed below.

I am feeling "Spaced Out"



Finally



Modi is trolling everyone



?????? ???????#PMAddressToNation — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) March 27, 2019

When modiji announces to address to nation with important messages..... #PmAddresstoNation pic.twitter.com/1h49yYhwZj — chowkidar chacha choudhary (@smaan09) March 27, 2019

My sources say, reason for the delay is this. ?? #PMAddressToNation pic.twitter.com/dJfgxZTVQj — UncouthVillageYouth (@UncthVllgeYouth) March 27, 2019

#PMAddressToNation #MissionShakti

Thinking that PM could announce another DeMo, this gentleman qued up at the ATM! ????? pic.twitter.com/F4SAEcusPz — Chowkidar (@TweetbhejAndy) March 27, 2019