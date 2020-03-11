Down Detector, a website that detects whether a website is working correctly or not has recently reported that Twitter has been down for some users. According to Down Detector, the popular microblogging website went down around 6 am this morning, March 11 and there has been a continuous flow of complaints from Twitter users.

People have reported that the website kicks them out whenever they try signing in. Others have also reported that the website doesn't work on a WIFI connection, but it apparently works just fine on mobile data.

So, if you're confused as to why you aren't able to sign in to Twitter, it isn't a problem with your Twitter account or your data connection, the problem has something to do at Twitter's end.

Here's what Twitter users are saying

The last time when Twitter went down for a long period was just about four months ago in December. The issue resulted in Twitter users unable to load or post tweets, which Twitter confirmed to a technical issue.

Other users also reported that the Twitter app and website returned an error message, which indicated that there were some server problems that could be impacting the website.

However, there were also some users stating that they did not face any issue at all, indicating that only a certain data centre was going through some technical problems.

What can you do?

Well, if you're having trouble logging in to your Twitter account or load or post tweets, there's nothing you can do at your end. All that we can do is wait for Twitter to address the issue and fix it at their end.

These kinds of issues are a common sight in the technological world. It is not just Twitter that keeps going down, other social media websites like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat also succumb to technical problems every now and then.

As Twitter is widely used by celebrities and political leaders, it is understandable why people feel unrest when the social media platform starts malfunctioning.

Nevertheless, if you're in India, you shouldn't be having issues with logging in to your Twitter account. Down Detector has reported that the website is only down for users in South-West America.