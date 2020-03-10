Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is quite vocal about everything under the sun, be it politics, film actors or journalists. Well, the world is all praise for Taapsee Pannu's Thappad but it is Rangoli who is making headlines for starting a debate on Twitter about consent, abuse, BDSM, slapping and spanking.

Rangoli's Tweet read as: "I think if my partner slaps me I will leave him temporarily send him out of the house and make him live alone for months or years, may not leave him forever if he suffers his mistake and apologies,"

I see this debate is going, want to know your views, I think if my partner slaps me I will leave him temporarily send him out of the house and make him live alone for months or years, may not leave him forever if he suffers him mistake and apologies.. https://t.co/q4cylnHGua — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

"I asked Kangana she said she will probably demolish someone who slaps her but she likes when her partner spanks her, I was confused I asked what is spanking? She said it's like a slap only but not on face cheek but on butt cheek .... oh!! Now I am even more confused (sic)" added Rangoli.

Adding fuel to the fire her next Tweet read as,

Cont) I asked Kangana she said she will probably demolish someone who slaps her but she likes when her partner spanks her, I was confused I asked what is spanking? She said it’s like a slap only but not on face cheek but on butt cheek .... oh!! Now I am even more confused ??? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

"Dear friends I want to know is it ok for your partner to slap your butt cheek but not your cheek, why face cheek gets more privileges than butt cheeks? why is butt cheek being treated like an outsider?"

Kangana just called and scolded me for writing our private conv here,she said all I was trying to say is an act is not imp intensions are, if intentions are wrong forget a slap even a gaze can kill a beautiful relationship, so if slap was not directed at you but was amistake.cont — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

She reiterated later and confessed Kangna scolded her for sharing private information. She even said that Kangana told her it's all about consent at the end of the day.

But things got murky when a news publication wrote an open letter to the actress.

No wonder all 10th fails are jurnos,bloody fool first understand sarcasm people with rats IQ telling my sister about consent who coined the the term No means No, also read in detail what I said about intension behind the act also we are taking about..cont https://t.co/PlfGeL9Quc — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 9, 2020

Rangoli didn't stop and started to abuse.

Cont... a relationship, I specifically mentioned Kangana spoke about ‘Her man’ a dumb idiot will tell us what we should do in our relationship, your feminism is feminism and the girl who single handedly brought this to India need lessons from you ... ? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 9, 2020