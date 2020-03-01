Dear Rangoli,

We really admire the fact that you are one of the acid attack survivors. We also admire that Kangana Ranaut is a lady superstar on her own accord. She is a brilliant actress and it was admirable how Kangana Ranaut maintained her dignity while calling Karan Johar, the 'flagbearer of nepotism.' Later at IIFA when Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar blatantly bullied Kangana and cried, 'nepotism rocks,' the media stood by you and called out their embarrassing display of elitism. After all, we all knew that when Kangana shared her thoughts on Koffee With Karan, "(Karan Johar is a star and he has given me a lot of unnecessary attitudes... In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know... very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia)" she spoke the truth and only the truth. Hence when the high and mighty of Bollywood couldn't find a logical way to counter her, they did what three-year-olds do best, and resorted to bullying Kangana. Again. That was wrong.

Lately, Rangoli, your frequent jibes at young actors, actresses, contemporaries, critics, have not been very dignified either. When the trailer of Judgemental Hai Kya released, you practically flared at almost all the actors for not mentioning Kangana Ranaut's name. Kangana shot to fame for her individuality, for her ability to do good content and not wait for the validation of those who call themselves the high and mighty of Bollywood. Hardly did she have to rely on a male-co-star to bring in money at the box-office. Why then do you seek their validation when (by now) you have proved that despite being in a realm where nepotism rules the roost, Kangana fought her own battle, and won it too. With your perpetual tweets (where you are attacking Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Anupama Chopra) you are only damaging Kangana Ranaut's image, which is ironical, considering that you are her manager, therefore, image management of Kangana should be one of your job descriptions.

Here are a few of your tweets which have been quite derogatory:

Appreciate Kareena ji for working with the likes of papa jo having good friendships with movie mafias yet she never demonised or ignored Kangana’s contribution to cinema, says what she feels, true blue star,beta alia ananya and all papa jo changu Magnus leant something from her. https://t.co/n60F9VMyJZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 1, 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan just admired Kangana Ranaut, a simple thank you would have been sufficient. Are you accusing Kareena of being in good terms with Karan Johar, the Kapoors whom you have nicknamed 'movie mafia' and 'nepo gang'. Besides, she didn't appreciate Kangana to take a jibe against the ones whom you call 'movie mafia', she admired her because your sister has talent. Was it really necessary to take this opportunity and bully the other young actresses?

Ma’am your obsession with penis, testicles so great never read any of your blog without these words now you managed to find l***d and Donald also, kya baat hai, shaadi ke kuch saalon ke baad aisa ho jata hai kya ?? Har jagah dekhne lagta hai kya ? ? https://t.co/kesQXC2AQV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 1, 2020

Let's face it raunchy jokes are funny and Twinkle Khanna cracked one too, but did you really need to take a jibe at her marriage?

Let's not even begin with the number of times you bullied actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu who are Kangana Ranaut's junior in terms of experience. Was it really necessary to call Taapsee a sasti-copy of Kangana Ranaut for whatever grudge you might hold against her? Right now, you are turning in to the bully.

Kangana is an excellent actress, we know that but that doesn't make Alia Bhatt or Taapsee Pannu any less of a talent than they are. They may or may not have an opinion on certain matters which Kangana has, but that doesn't give you the right to bully them on Twitter.

After reading this piece you will probably hunt me down on social media and brand me as an anti-national, Kangana's 'dushman ', or a sidekick of the Bollywood's 'nepo gang' . For the record, no big shot person from Bollywood has paid me to write this piece about particularly addressed to you. Lately, your series of tweets have been quite derogatory and I felt that by now, someone should be informing you about it.

Please note, that I have admired Kangana Ranaut for her bravery, but presently she has turned into the bully she once defeated with dignity. We really can't afford that, especially not for Kangana who has been an excellent example of feminism for the longest time. The world needs as many feminist icons as we could get, and Kangana can't qualify to be one if she doesn't show her support to other woman but instead resort to bullying them.