Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in various controversies due to her outspoken nature and opinions. She landed herself in hot waters on numerous occasions, which is why people are not surprised nowadays whenever there's a new controversy surrounding Kangana.

However, her sister Rangoli Chandel has gone on a step ahead of Kangana many times as she ends up in a conflict with people in Bollywood left, right and centre. Rangoli has argued with various celebs via Twitter handle and together the two sisters account for more than half of the controversies that have happened in Bollywood lately.

Here we take a look at five celebs who clashed with Rangoli Chandel or rather have been on the receiving end of her personal attacks:

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's only mistake in her row with Rangoli Chandel was that she happened to praise Kangana's film 'Judgemental Hai Kya' and forgot to mention the actress' name. Rangoli lashed out on the 'Saand Ki Aankh' actress while going on to call her a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana.

This whole incident was in the news for a long time after Taapsee had taken a jibe earlier at Kangana Ranaut by saying that she needs a 'double filter' although the comment did not go down well with Rangoli who scathingly attacked Taapsee time and again.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap and Rangoli have clashed with each a couple of times. Earlier, when the Sacred Games director tried to make peace between Taapsee and Rangoli, but she retaliated by tweeting 'Back Off'.

Moreover, taking a jibe at home minister Amit Shah, Anurag tweeted all the problems would be solves only if Amit Shah said sorry, in regards with Taapsee's film Thappad. Rangoli though lashed out at Anurag by tweeting, "Do takke ka nautanki keh raha hai Amit Shah ji sorry bolein...chal be phoot."

Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut was visibly upset at Alia Bhatt due to her lack of support towards Manikarnika, especially after the former had appreciated Raazi vocally. Naturally, Rangoli came to the defence of her sister - if she needed defending at all - and criticised Alia a lot.

Rangoli called Alia a 'Britisher' and there are various more instances when Kangana's sister has aimed disgraceful tweets at the 'Brahmastra' actress.

Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli has even targetted filmmaker Karan Johar due to an apparent row between Kangana and K JO. The 'Manikarnika' actress went on Karan's show Koffee With Karan and accused him of promoting nepotism.

Rangoli went two steps further and vilified Karan on Twitter by writing a post that was all things negative. She stooped to an all-time low in her criticism of the man behind Dharma Productions.

Hrithik Roshan

The massive row between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan was such a prolonged incident that one could write a novel about it. Both parties said a lot of bad things about each other, but the kind of venom Rangoli came up with for Hrithik was an apt indication of her rancour.

In one of her routinely rant where Rangoli targetted Hrithik, she called the actor an 'Uncle' while further adding 'baizzati ke dose ki lat lag gyi hai shayad' and saying 'chal phoot yahan se'.