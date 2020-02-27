Ever since the Citizen Amendment Bill has been passed by the Modi government, there have been lots said and done over the past few months. Delhi being the primary example of the same.

A lot of celebrities are not reacting to the same but on the other hand celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar and Anubhav Sinha have been quite vocal about their opinion of not supporting the decision taken by the government.

Recently, during the screening of Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Anurag expressed his views on CAA. Anurag is one of the most fearless directors in the country and doesn't mind speaking his mind out loud. He started by saying that nothing would have happened if Home Minister, Amit Shah would have apologised and said, "Duniya mai humari aadhi problems solve ho jaayenge agar home minister sorry bol de toh.. kitni problems solve ho jaayenge." (If our home minister apologizes..so many problems will be solved)."

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel called Anurag and tweeted, "Do takke ka nautanki keh raha hai Amit Shah ji sorry bolein……chal be phoot …"

Rangoli's sly dig at Shilpa Shetty

Rangoli Chandel has lashed out at celebs several times, recently she was seen taking a sly dig at Shilpa Shetty who announced about her surrogacy. Rangoli encouraged adopting children rather than opting for surrogacy, this, in fact, was a taunt for Shilpa but she covered it by mentioning "each to his own."

Rangoli targets Filmfare Awards 2020

Rangoli called the Filmfare Awards 2020 ruled by nepotism and this time around netizens too were in support of her. Alia Bhatt had been on her hit list previously but after she received the best actress award for 'Gully Boy', Rangoli didn't spare her.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad is slated to release on 28th February 2020.