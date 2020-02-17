While Alia Bhatt might have sent a bouquet and congratulated Kangana Ranaut on her win, but, Rangoli Chandel still doesn't seem in a mood to forgive her. No sooner than Alia Bhatt won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor female for Gully Boy, Rangoli began a series of tweet attacks on Alia. In the process, she also grilled Karan Johar and his movie mafia.

"Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me ..(sic)", Rangoli tweeted.

She went onto write, "Karan Johar ji aapne sari Takht ki cast ko bina film banaye award de diye ....ab movie mafia ne socha, film bane ya na bane pehle award le lete hain (sic)". Accusing Karan Johar of not having any investors or money to make his next film – Takht – and thus sending his friends to win awards in order to bring investors, Chandel wrote, "Arrey bhai, KJO jury hai, uske paas uski film Takht keliye investor ya paise nahin hai, market mein lekar ghoom raha hai project, koi paise nahin de raha, usko lagta hai Takht ki star cast ko awards dilwakar kuch toh paise mil jayenge (sic)." It all didn't just end here, she also tweeted, "Dhanya ho Papa Jo... jahan jayenge wahan sabko Kalankit kar denge, inhone bahut kuch band karvaya hai, Koffee with Karan, Netflix, Fox, ab inki nazar Filmfare pe hai.. dhanya ho Papa jo (sic)"

Rangoli mocked Alia's gesture

There have been several times when Kangana Ranaut along with her sister Rangoli had rubbed Alia Bhatt the wrong way, be it for not taking a stand or for her being Karan Johar's protege.

But Alia had always maintained a safe distance from the Ranaut sisters and never intended to get tangled with them.

Recently, when Kangana was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, Alia expressed her warm wishes to her by sending flowers to her congratulating her for her achievement.

But Rangoli saw Alia Bhatt's sweet gesture towards Kangana as her ultimate defeat. She shared the flowers and greeting card sent by Alia on her Twitter handle and mocked her saying that she is really loving the current scenario.

"Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (sic)."

Alia Bhatt's reaction

Reacting to this unexpected move from Kangana's sister, Alia very maturely said, "Let's not respond to her. Let her talk."

Alia maintained that she is happy for Kangana' win and "let them react the way they want to," was the only answer she had for the ungrateful sister. "It's better for me to keep quiet. Maybe she will like me in my next film or my next," she told Bollywood Hungama.