And it's that time of the year again! Celebs, dressed in their most stylish avatars would grace the mammoth awards night, all set to compete and take away accolades. And this night at the Filmfare Awards 2020 was no different.

Bollywood's crème-de-la-crème attended the event in full fervour. While few turned heads for their exquisite sartorial choices, few totally let us down. Let's take a look at celebs who failed to impress.

Alia Bhatt

Shocking to see her name in this list, isn't it? But, Alia, who always manages to get her fashion game on point, has let us down this time.

While we love what she was wearing, we feel, the occasion demanded her to wear something more grand and vibrant. This pastel and yellow coloured, thigh-high slit gown, didn't live up to our expectations.

Taapsee Pannu

Now, Taapsee is someone who always manages to turn heads with whatever she wears. However, this time the case was different. The dress just had too much going on, not to forget the colour and print, which do nothing to accentuate Taapsee's beauty.

Bigger is not always better. And Urvashi's massive ruffle dress proved that right. The dress did little to showcase Urvashi's beautiful frame and looked more like a walking red velvet cupcake.

Radhika Apte

Now, Radhika Apte has never been the one to grab attention for her dressing sense. However, this time, we feel she went a bit too much into the safe zone. The dress is good for a casual night out, but for the awards night? Not really!

Ananya has been the fashionista we all look upto. And this dress simply doesn't cut it. Totally let down by her choice for the gala event. Many users said that she resembled a taxi and even Ishaan Khatter seemed to agree.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's pink dress also did little to blow away our minds. It wasn't something we haven't already seen before, a thousand times.

Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit seemed to have arrived straight out of a dream sequence in this sequined, shiny dress. The Dhak Dhak girl truly got our hearts racing with this beautiful outfit.

Vaani Kapoor: If you've got it, flaunt it! And that seemed to be Vaani Kapoor's style mantra at the awards night. What better way to accentuate and flaunt those curves other than this gorgeous saree, right?