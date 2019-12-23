Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is known to voice her opinion and doesn't shy away from commenting on social media. She is known for her bold and outspoken attitude and is not often taken in good spirits by celebs.

Though Kangana is not on any social media platforms her sister rangoli is enough to put forth Kangana's thoughts and stand strong for her. Here's a list of situations where Rangoli Chandel spoke for sister Kangana and went against a few celebs.

Rangoli's spat with Alia Bhatt

When Alia Bhatt 'Main chup rahoongi' statement angered Rangoli Chandel wherein she targeted Alia and said

"People are not stupid, they see who stands alone and where is a gang of movie mafia, in this time and age honesty and transparency is most valued so keep your medieval age ' Main chup rahoongi' sob story to yourself, no need to make this viral every day"

Rangoli Chandel taunts Varun Dhawan

When Varun Dhawan went onto praise Kangana Ranaut's Judgemental Hai Kya as he tweeted, What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writing. Looks like a lot of fun. This tweet of Varun didn't go down well with Rangoli and her response to the tweet was, Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!!"

Karan Johar always on the hit list

Rangoli was also seen taking a dig at Karan Johar's movie Takht, she wrote, "And now not surprisingly our dear Karan Johar is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and sexual relationships."

"These dumb filmmakers need to be stopped from sexual depiction of historic characters, before they start their crying drama and claim that democracy is dead and bring international shame to the nation, I request authorities to ask them to submit their scripts ."

Rangoli's harsh behavior towards Taapsee Pannu

Rangoli shared on her social media "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy." To which actress Taapsee replied as "Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now."

Rangoli Chandel was upset with celebs who didn't praise Kangana's movie Manikarnika

Though Rangoli was all in praise of her sister's performance in Manikarnika as a director as well as actor she was quite upset with some industry people who didn't acknowledge Kangana's work inspite of the actress praising other actors or actresses for their movies.