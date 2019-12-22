Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal, have reportedly parted ways. Although the breakup rumour has been doing rounds for a while now, it seems like the reports were true as the duo did not bother to acknowledge each other when several other celebs bonded well at a recently-held award function.

A source told PinkVilla: "Kartik and Sara did not even exchange greetings with each other and sat at a distance. They kept to themselves and made sure to not cross paths. The cold vibe between the two could be felt."

Sara and Kartik's alleged breakup came as a shock to their fans as they were often spotted hanging out together on several occasions and also posing for the paparazzi. Kartik had even flown down to Bangkok to be with Sara on her birthday.

Reason behind Kartik-Sara alleged split

It was said that the reason behind the alleged cute couple's split was Ananya Pandey. Ever since Kartik and Ananya worked together for Pati Patni Aur Woh, their dating rumours started causing a rift between Sara and Kartik and they eventually called it quits.

Kartik saves Sara from embarrassing moment

Recently, Kartik saved Sara from an embarrassing moment when the latter used a cuss word on stage at the recently held Star Screen Awards 2019.

It so happened that Sara and Kartik were on the stage to host a segment. Once on the stage, Sara took the mic and started speaking to the audience but as the mic was not functioning initially, she was not audible. So in a loud tone, the actress said "Mic on please" several times.

By the time the mic started functioning, Sara had lost her cool and vented out her anger by uttering the cuss word B*#$@*@#. Unfortunately for her, the entire crowd heard her abuse clearly. This left the audience stunned and Sara embarrassed. However, to lighten the situation, Kartik laughed it off and everyone joined in.