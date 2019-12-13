The Star Screens Awards 2019, held on December 8 at FilmCity in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair and saw the presence of several Bollywood biggies. While the event was quite entertaining, one incident left audience stunned.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Sara Ali Khan apparently landed herself in an embarrassing situation for yelling a cuss word on stage while assuming the mic was off, which unfortunately was not.

What led Sara to utter a cuss word?

It so happened that Sara, along with her rumoured ex-boyfriend and co-star of Aaj Kal Kartik Aaryan, was on the stage to host a segment. Once on the stage, Sara took the mic and started speaking to the audience. But as the mic was not functioning initially, she was not audible.

So in a loud tone, the actress said "Mic on please" several times. By the time the mic started functioning, Sara had lost her cool and vented out her anger by uttering the cuss word B*#$@*@#. Unfortunately for her, the entire crowd heard her abuse clearly.

This left the audience stunned and Sara embarrassed. However, to lighten the situation, Kartik laughed it off and everyone joined in the laughter.

Sara inappropriately touched by fan

Meanwhile, Sara was in news recently when she was inappropriately touched by a fan at the Mumbai airport. The actress was returning home after her visit to New York and while heading towards her car, she happily obliged to her fans who asked for selfies. However, one of her fan crossed his limits and touched her inappropriately. While clicking a selfie, the fan stood close to her and dared to wrap his hand around her waist.

Sara was taken aback by the fans' inappropriate gesture and even gave him a cold stare during that moment. She maintained her composure and obliged him with a selfie before heading towards her car.