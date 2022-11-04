As Twitter undergoes major changes, the site is kept busy with discussions about $8 for blue tick, video content paywall, layoffs and more. The new Twitter chief Elon Musk is keeping busy giving the micro-blogging platform a major overhaul. Just the day news broke of Musk prepared to fire several employees and temporarily shut some offices, the site suffered a massive outage in India.

Twitter is not working for several desktop users in India whereas the mobile app version is working fine. Users complain of being unable to access the site and being greeted with a clickable "Try again" error message. According to DownDetector, 91 percent desktop users are affected by the outage while only 6 percent mobile users complain of the issue.

Memes galore

Meanwhile, #TwitterDown picked up the trend and netizens flooded the hashtag with memes and reactions. Here are some hilarious reactions to Twitter suffering outage in the backdrop of everything that's happening.