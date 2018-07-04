Twenty-two years after rapper Tupac Shakur's (2Pac) death, the identity of his killer might have finally been revealed. A former gangster revealed that his nephew pulled the trigger on the night of September 7, 1996.

In an interview for 10-part Netflix docuseries Unsolved, the Tupac and Biggie Murders, Duane Keith Davis – also known as Keefe D – has made explosive revelations that he witnessed the shooting of Tupac in Las Vegas. Keefe D said that he was in a car when someone from the back seat opened fire.

The docuseries has been based on the Los Angeles Police Department task force investigation, which was headed by Greg Kading. The investigation was based on Keefe D's confession tape.

"I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I'm the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing," Keefe D said, according to the Daily Star.

"People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I'm coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth."

He went on to explain that his nephew Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson was beaten up by Tupac and his crew in a Las Vegas casino lobby. The problems had started after Anderson, a member of the rival Crips gang, tried to rob a Death Row Records medallion from the rapper's entourage.

Keefe D said they got into a car to find Tupac and take revenge. There four people in the car – Terrence 'T-Brown' Brown driving the car, Keefe D sitting next to him, while Anderson and DeAndre 'Dre' Smith sitting in the back seat of the car.

They saw Tupac and Brown pulled the car next to 2Pac, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of his black BMW.

"I gave it to Dre and Dre was like 'no, no, no' and Anderson was like – popped the dudes," Keefe D said, according to Mail Online. "He leaned over and rolled down the window and popped them."

Keefe D made these revelations because he is ill and he wants the world to know who killed Tupac and what happened the night the rapper was shot. He refused to name the killer and said he was "going to keep it for the code of the streets."

The producers of the docuseries are now demanding the Las Vegas police department to take action against Keefe D, who went confessed about the killing live on television.

"He [Davis] went live on television and confessed to being an accessory to murder and the Las Vegas PD, as far as I know, is doing nothing about it. I just think it's outrageous," Unsolved's executive producer Kyle Long said, according to Daily Star.

Tupac was shot four times – twice in the chest, once in the arm, and once in the thigh – on the fateful night. He was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he died six days later.