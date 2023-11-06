Bhumi Pednekar has slowly evolved into Bollywood's fashionista. From traditional wear to western outfits, the diva knows how to slay in anything she wears. Designer's delight, Bhumi has a strong personality that comes through her style sense as well. The diva becomes the center of attention wherever she goes. However, her recent appearance grabbed spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Bhumi recently made heads turn in a blue skirt and top. The diva flaunted her curves and washboard abs in the stunning outfit. But, someone on Reddit pointed out what seemed to be a mark on Bhumi's belly. "What is that cut on her stomach? Some kind of surgery mark?" a Reddit user asked. And soon comments followed.

Social media reactions

"She's had a tummy tuck and its too evident. People keep asking her to breathe in insta comments without understanding that she's permanently made her tummy look this way," commented a user. "But her face also does this weird thing as if holding breath or something," another user asked." honestly it looks like she's had lipo + ab etching that's why her belly button looks so high and stretched," a comment read.

"She 100% has. That belly button is a constructed one not natural," another comment read. "I don't know what the cut is but I feel she has definitely put make up - contour lines on her stomach," one more comment read. "If it was an cosmetic procedure they would never leave anything there especially a tummy tuck. It's something but not cosmetic procedure surgery. If it is and I'm wrong then Bhumi needs to sue!" a Reddit user opined.

Many in support

However, there were many who totally disagreed with what others were saying. "It just looks like the mark from the hem/elastic of her skirt to me. Like if the drawstring is tied too tight," a person opined. "if it were a cosmetic surgery of sorts, it shouldnt be exactly at the viewing site, cuts are made on the side or the non visible parts," another user opined. "Could be skirt ka elastic ?" a user asked. "People who dont know the first thing about surgery commenting on surgical scars," one more person wrote.