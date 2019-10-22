Over her career spanning several decades, Rekha has had the names of several men linked with her. From Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra to the younger lot like Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt; the list of men who were reportedly enamoured by Rekha is a long one.

One such man to have been wooed by Rekha's charm and grace was Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt, who has himself confessed that he wears his heart on his sleeves and falls in love often, was rumoured to be dating Rekha. It was during the shoot of their film Zameen Aasmaan. There were also reports of the duo having secretly tied the knot.

However, Yasser Usman, who wrote Rekha's biography Rekha: The Untold Story, denied any such news. "Rekha and Sanjay Dutt were working in a film together, probably Zameen Aasmaan (1984). The rumours of their affair surfaced at that time. In fact, some went on to say that they got married. These rumours became so strong that Sanjay Dutt had to deny the allegations in a magazine. It was an official denial," India Today quoted Yaseer as saying.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, another affair rumour which was spreading like wildfire in the industry back then was the one with Akshay Kumar. There were also reports of Raveena, who was dating Akshay Kumar back then, being insecure and asking him to stay away from Rekha.

"I don't think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That's when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far," Raveena had told Rediff in an old interview.