Out of all the love triangles Bollywood has seen, the most controversial and talked about love-affair would always remain that of Amitabh Bachchan - Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. While Amitabh always denied his affair with Rekha, for once, Rekha did accept that there was something going on between them.

In an interview with Filmfare in November 1984, Rekha spoke candidly and as honestly as she could about Amitabh Bachchan denying his affair with her and what made him do so. She also spoke at length about whether or not there is love between the two.

"Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, to protect his children. I think it is beautiful, I don't care what the public thinks of it. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him, he loves me – that's it! I don't care what anybody thinks," she had said.

"If he'd reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you. So why should I care about what he's said in public? I know people must be saying bechari Rekha, pagal hai us par, phir bhi dekho. Maybe I deserve that pity. Not that he has 10 rollicking affairs! Mr Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn't want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?" Rekha questioned, as reported by Bollywoodshaadis.com.

Further talking about how she would confirm the relationship every time Amitabh Bachchan would deny it, Rekha had said, "My reaction is not a typical reaction, I know that. But there's a total fulfilment. We are human beings who love and accept each other for what we are. There's more happiness in our lives than misery."

"Nothing else matters. But as long as I'm with that person, I don't care. I cannot identify me with anyone else. Don't publish this. For he'll deny it. Then I'll affirm it. Then there will be a statement from his camp saying, 'No, no. she is nuts like Parveen Babi.' Then I'll say 'No, no. Parveen Babi is not here, but here I am to issue a statement.' Anyway, why should I be talking to you about my personal life? I am a very creative person. I have lots of interests. People love talking about my personal life. But I want to keep it to myself. Mr Bachchan is important to me, not to anybody else," Rekha had said.