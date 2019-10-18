Love-triangles have always made headlines, onscreen and off-screen too. Our film personalities have seen a lot of that in their real lives. Let's take a look at actresses who fell in love with the same man.

Jaya Bachchan – Amitabh Bachchan – Rekha: While Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan remain one of the most powerful couples of the industry today, there was a time when the rumours of Big B's involvement with Rekha made equal buzz.

While Rekha had spilt the beans on her love for the Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh never acknowledged anything beyond professional friendship. Fast forward to now, while Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha try their best to avoid each other at various events, Jaya and Rekha greet each other every time they accidentally meet.

Priyanka Chopra – Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor: While Kareena Kapoor was always vocal about her love for Shahid Kapoor and vice versa, when Priyanka started dating Shahid there was complete silence. The duo never acknowledged it until the recent season of Koffee with Karan where both of them opened up about their relationship with each other.

Deepika Padukone – Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor soon after he had broken up with Deepika Padukone. While Deepika did drop major revengeful comments on Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina always maintained a stoic silence on Deepika.

Katrina Kaif – Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt: While Ranbir Kapoor did not cheat on Katrina Kaif, he did find love in Alia Bhatt soon after breaking up with Katrina. Katrina and Alia both were one of the closest friends prior to this. While their friendship has taken a hit, the duo continue to be cordial and respectful towards each other.

Amrita Singh – Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor: Saif Ali Khan found love in Kareena Kapoor many years after an ugly split with Amrita Singh. While many had speculated that his marriage with Kareena would not last long, not only have they proved everyone wrong but have also emerged as one of the power couples of the industry.