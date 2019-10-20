Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar have always been talked about their romanctic affair after they hit it off while shooting for their 1994 hit action thriller Mohra. The two had a rocky patch in their relationship when the news of Akshay's link-ups with Rekha started doing the rounds of the industry. Not just that, Raveena had even asked Rekha to stay away from Akshay.

The two had started seeing each other in early 1995 but things started turning ugly when there were reports of Akshay and Rekha's growing promixity on the sets of their 1996 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Soon the rumours of romance brewing between Akshay and Rekha started spreading like wildfire in the industry and it made Raveena feel quite insecure. According to her, it was Rekha who was trying to hit on Akshay knowing that the latter was romantically involved with her.

"I don't think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That's when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far," Raveena had told Rediff in an old interview.

In another interview with Cine Blitz, Raveena had even said that she would not hesitate to tell Rekha about her limits. "If this actress knows that we are together yet gets too close to Akshay, I will get my claws into her. But Akshay knows how to handle the situation I guess," she had said.

Eventually, Akshay and Rekha never got into a relationship but Akshay's growing closeness to Shilpa Shetty had then started bothering Raveena to a great extent. It is being said that the Khiladi Kumar cheated on Raveena for Shilpa Shetty and eventually broke with the latter as well after dating for a while.

In the past, Raveena had admitted that she had even got secretly engaged to Akshay in a temple. It is being said that Akshay did not make the engagement news public out of fear of losing his career.

Raveena has remained cordial with Akshay all these years and both are currently enjoying their marital bliss with their respective partners and children.