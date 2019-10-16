Ever since this season of Nach Baliye has started, the show has been under the scanner for its various controversies. From accidents happening on the sets, contestants getting into physical fights, judges and contestants' altercations to choreographers walking out; you name it and the show has been through that soup.

Just last week there were reports of choreographers Vaibhav Ghuge, Amardeep Singh Natt, Yash Pandya, Subhash-Macedon D'Mello and Anuradha Iyenger having walked out of the show right after the semi-finale over Ahmed Khan having called the dance face-off 'zero'. Further reports stated that the choreographers came back to the sets only after four hours that too, when Maniesh Paul and Raveena Tandon intervened.

Now, a report in Deccan Chronicle has stated that all these controversies might have been 'planted' for the sake publicity and to keep the interest of the audience intact. "These are manufactured spats and fights meant to generate interest in the show. It's obvious — they cook up controversies to boost their TRPs," DC reported one of the judges saying.

Earlier, several reports of contestant duo Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh getting into verbal and physical abuse on the sets had surfaced online. Judges Raveena and Ahmed Khan, reportedly, had several disagreements with the couple over their unprofessional attitude. There were reports of Shantanu Maheshwari losing his cool on the judges owing to the low scores he received. Urvashi Dholakia had called the show scripted and fiction after being evicted.

There were also the reports of the sets being tagged as haunted and inauspicious. Owing to the several on set accidents and injuries the contestants endured, a Quran reading was organised on the sets to ward off evil. Later, a pooja was also done to bring good vibes and positivity onto the sets.