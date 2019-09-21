Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh seems to have learnt no lesson from their past. The duo, who became infamous for their fights and washing their dirty linen in public, mostly on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, have done it once again. The duo was called back as a wildcard entry on the show after being evicted over low scores and votes.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the duo not only got into a fight this time but also turned violent with each other. And not just that, such was their fury at each-other that Vishal Aditya Singh ended up hurting himself. Madhurima and Vishal had earlier made news for their ugly spat on the show every now and then.

A leaked CCTV footage of Madhurima and Vishal's fight from their rehearsal room where the actress was seen slapping him had recently gone viral online. Madhurima had opened up about the incident and what made her get physical with the actor. In an interview with SpotboyE, Madhurima said "Yes, I slapped him when he pushed me. I had abused him, but he could have abused me back. He had no right to push me. I couldn't take his frequent aggression, I felt it was high time I countered it. And I did just that." She went on to say that Vishal didn't realise that she had slapped him for the first few minutes. "He didn't realise for 5 minutes that I had slapped him," she said.

When asked if she would remain cordial with him hereafter, Madhurima said, "Do you think I should, after all that happened on the show? No, I won't. I won't even greet him if I bumped into him anywhere in my life hereafter." However, when called back as a wildcard entry, the couple had decide to keep things cordial but the latest incident proves that the duo is failing at it miserably.