More than dancing, Nach Baliye 9 has been making news for the clash between ex-couples and drama on and off the stage and unfortunately, the drama has only been intensifying with each passing day.

No point guessing that the ex-couple managing to create the most amount of drama on the show is Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. From their on and off-screen arguments to openly expressing hatred for each other on the show, the duo has always left the audience shocked.

But, things went too far when a nasty fight broke out between the two on Thursday (August 22) during rehearsals and Madhurima ended up slapping Vishal in the presence of their choreographer team.

"The two started fighting in between the rehearsals and soon the verbal spat became a physical assault," an onlooker present at the rehearsal room told Bollywood Life.

The portal further got hands on the CCTV footage from Madhurima and Vishal's rehearsal room. From the footage, the two can be seen engaging in a verbal spat and soon after the actress storms off to a corner. Vishal walks up to her and the very next moment the actress slaps Vishal in front of their entire team.

For the uninitiated, the ex-couple's animosity has been visible from the premiere episode itself. Many eyebrows were raised when Vishal used harsh words for his former ladylove in front of producer Salman Khan in the opening episode. It was Salman who sternly told him to be respectful towards Madhurima on the show.

And in one of the episodes, they had a major showdown when Madhurima had revealed that Vishal had told her that he would slap her and she reciprocated by saying that she would slap him twice.

During the shoot of the first episode, Madhurima and Vishal reportedly got engaged in a heated argument. The duo had a fight again over something following which, Vishal was seen walking out of the sets. Rumour also has it that the production house is finding it difficult to deal with this ex-couple as they keep bickering every now and then.