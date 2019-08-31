The most talked about ex-couple of Nach Baliye 9 - Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh - got eliminated from the dance reality show last week. Despite putting their best foot forward on their performances, the ex-couple was voted out apparently due to their constant arguments and abuses on and off the stage.

Recently, a leaked CCTV footage of Madhurima and Vishal's fight from their rehearsal room where the actress was seen slapping him went viral online. The unfortunate incident is rumoured to have gone against them in terms of number of votes.

And now, Madhurima has opened up about the incident and what made her get physical with the actor. In an interview with SpotboyE, Madhurima said that one can't be friends with one's ex. "It doesn't work out. It only aggravates your earlier differences and animosity," she said.

Spilling some beans on why she slapped him in the first place, Madhurima said, "Yes, I slapped him when he pushed me. I had abused him, but he could have abused me back. He had no right to push me. I couldn't take his frequent aggression, I felt it was high time I countered it. And I did just that."

She went on to say that Vishal didn't realise that she had slapped him for the first few minutes. "He didn't realise for 5 minutes that I had slapped him," she said.

When asked if she would remain cordial with him hereafter, Madhurima said, "Do you think I should, after all that happened on the show? No, I won't. I won't even greet him if I bumped into him anywhere in my life hereafter."

For the unversed, the slap incident happened on August 22 when they were rehearsing for their performance. In the video, the two could be seen engaging in a verbal spat and soon after the actress stormed off to a corner and was followed by Vishal. In the very next moment, the actress slapped Vishal in front of their entire team. As per some reports, the actress apologised to Vishal later.

The duo's arguments on and off the stage had often raised many eyebrows, in fact, producer Salman Khan had warned them on the very first episode to respect and be cordial with each other. Judge Raveena Tandon also gave them an earful during their last performance.