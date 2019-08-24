Nach Baliye 9 ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been making news for the wrong reasons even before the show started. The duo's arguments on and off the stage have often raised many eyebrows, in fact, producer Salman Khan had warned them on the very first episode to respect and be cordial with each other.

But things took an ugly turn on Thursday, August 22, when a nasty fight broke out between the two during rehearsals and in a fit of rage, Madhurima ended up slapping Vishal in the presence of their choreographer team. A CCTV footage of the incident from the rehearsal room has also been doing the rounds.

However, as per a report in PinkVilla, Vishal pushed Madhurima and that was when the latter slapped him. The report also said that the actress apologised to Vishal later.

Coming to the footage that went viral online, the two could be seen engaging in a verbal spat and soon after the actress stormed off to a corner and was followed by Vishal. In the very next moment, the actress slapped Vishal in front of their entire team.

"The two started fighting in between the rehearsals and soon the verbal spat became a physical assault," an onlooker present at the rehearsal room told Bollywood Life.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva will be eliminated. Although the episode is yet to be aired, an upset Urvashi has openly spoken about her eviction to the media. Known for not mincing her words, the original Komolika told Bombay Times that the show is not a dance but a drama competition.

Viewers of Nach Baliye 9 will also see the team of multilingual action-thriller Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor making a guest appearance in the upcoming episode. South superstar Prabhas will be seen having a great time mingling with the judges - Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan as well as the contestants. He will also entertain the audience by shaking a leg to some of the hit Bollywood numbers.