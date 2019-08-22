Just a few days after being eliminated on account of least number of votes from dance reality show – Nach Baliye 9 – Urvashi Dholakia has lashed out at the makers over their unfair means. Dholakia also said that they misused her image and disrespected her hard-earned place in the industry.

Dholakia also made shocking revelations in an exclusive interview with a daily saying that the makers and the judges allowed few couples to re-dance when goof-ups happened. Not just that, the judges also assured those few participants that the goof-ups would be edited out.

Talking to Bombay Times, Urvashi said, "Well, if a couple has been scoring good marks, which is only increasing every week and there's a certain vote bank that I know we have, then it's difficult for me to believe that we were not able to win the love of our viewers. How can a couple be consistently moving up the scoreboard and yet be at the bottom four times in a row? Is this a dance show or a popularity contest? And if we are being judged on popularity, then I am not ready to believe that 35 years of work leads to a low fan base. Where's the score board to show where each of us stands when it comes to audience's votes plus judges' scores? If the show was all about young couples, then why bring us in? If you have brought us on the show, then why the partiality? This is not just a misuse of my image, but total disrespect to the hard-earned place that I've made for myself in the industry. Anuj and I can't fight and bicker on screen. We agreed to do the show thinking it's a dance show and not a bloody fighting ring!"

She further added, "I thought I was signing up for a non-fiction show and not a fictional one. This is not the first time that I have done a reality show, but yes, it's the first time that I have seen this kind of biased judgement." Urvashi also asked that when she was given a standing ovation by the judges and almost 300 people on the sets, why it didn't reflect in the marks they got. Urvashi says she is determined to speak out against this unfair judgement.