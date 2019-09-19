The gorgeous Raveena Tandon is on cloud nine. The Nach Baliye 9 judge is now a grandmother as her daughter Chhaya delivered a baby recently. Raveena and her family welcomed the little bundle of joy into their home on Wednesday, September 18.

The Mohra actress has also shared a few pictures from the welcome ceremony along with a glimpse of her grandchild on her Instagram page. A few days ago, she had also hosted a baby shower for her daughter and was seen glowing in happiness in the pictures.

For those unversed, Raveena adopted two girls - Pooja and Chhaya - in 1995 when they were 11 and 8 years old respectively and raised them as a single mother. In 2004, she married Anil Thadani and has two kids with him, Rasha (2005) and Ranbir (2008).

Meanwhile on Nach Baliye 9, Raveena has been garnering a lot of praises as a judge of the season. However, she was also in news over her showdowns with not only the contestants but the host as well.

When contestant Madhurima Tuli had a fight with her dance partner and was unwilling to perform with him, Raveena not only reminded her of her unprofessional behaviour but apparently also gave her an earful regarding her commitment towards her work. Contestants Shantanu Maheshwari and Urvashi Dholakia also had their share of arguments with the Dulhe Raja actress after they complained of biased scores.

With host Maniesh Paul, there were reports of Raveena apparently being miffed with him and stormed out of the sets. "He made a face when Raveena was right in front of him and she assumed he made that face for her. This infuriated Raveena and she said 'Can't do this anymore' before storming to her vanity van," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Maniesh also apparently did not take Raveena's reaction lightly and was seen rushing towards his vanity van. The entire fiasco between the two reportedly halted the shoot for almost an hour.vv