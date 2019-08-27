This season of the popular dance show, Nach Baliye, has been making every day and how! From scintillating performances, exceptional judges, injuries, fights, exes being brought on board to surprising eliminations; Nach Baliye 9 has been the most volatile show this year.

And a large contribution of giving the show many headlines has been exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's equation. From fighting with each other to lashing out at each other on-stage, the duo left no stone unturned in their battle of mudslinging.

Now, the latest we hear is that when Madhurima Tuli refused to perform with Vishal Aditya Singh, Raveena Tandon allegedly gave her an earful. A Pinkvilla report states that ever since a video of the two performing and getting into a nasty fight during rehearsals made its way to the social media, Madhurima has been reluctant in performing with Vishal further. Tuli had even said that she would rather get eliminated than perform with him. The report states that Raveena lost her cool with Madhurima's behaviour and scolded her. It further states that Raveena even told her that her behaviour and attitude wouldn't take her far.

It all started when a nasty fight had broken out between the two during rehearsals and in a fit of rage, Madhurima ended up slapping Vishal in the presence of their choreographer team. A CCTV footage of the incident from the rehearsal room has also been doing the rounds. However, as per a report in PinkVilla, Vishal pushed Madhurima and that was when the latter slapped him. The report also said that the actress apologised to Vishal later. Coming to the footage that went viral online, the two could be seen engaging in a verbal spat and soon after the actress stormed off to a corner and was followed by Vishal. In the very next moment, the actress slapped Vishal in front of their entire team.