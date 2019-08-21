Raveena Tandon has been one of the most popular Bollywood actresses in the 90s and 2000s, but do you know her father never thought she could become an actress.

Raveena's father, Ravi Tando, who is himself a film-maker, never believed that his daughter could become an actress as she did not have any formal training before facing the camera. However, Raveena's spontaneity had shocked him.

"My father didn't believe that I could get into acting because I didn't attend acting or dance classes before entering films. After finishing school, I immediately faced the camera, so he was bit shocked. I think he was pleasantly shocked and happy," the gorgeous actress said at the third Entertainment Trade Awards.

Although Raveena has been off from the big screen for quite some time, she is often seen as special guest or as judge on TV shows. Currently, Raveena appears as one of the judges on dance reality show, Nach Baliye.