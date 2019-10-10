There had been reports that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes aka Anurag and Prerna, had parted ways from each other. A few days ago, rumours had started doing the rounds that Parth had found solace in Ariah Agarwal's arms who plays the role of Mishka, the former lover of Anurag on the TV show. And while the gossipmongers were busy speculating things about them, Ariah has finally come out to squash gossip that has been spreading in the industry like wildfire.

"Parth and I are just good friends. We became friends on the sets of Kasautii, since I had many scenes with him. But I'm close to so many people from the shows I've been in, don't know where this speculation has come from," Ariah clear the air about dating Parth while speaking to The Times Of India.

A few days ago, a video of the two dancing to the song Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam Tune from Ishq went viral online. Both the actors looked happy in each other's company. While dancing and being comfortable with each other doesn't necessarily mean they are dating, what's striking is that Parth is often allegedly spotted at Ariah's home in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the breakup news of the hottest couple of telly town - Parth and Erica - sent shock waves among their millions of fans for many reasons. Besides their social media pages that spoke volumes of them head over heels in love with each other, Erica also celebrated her birthday in May with Parth in Mussoorie and shot for a travelogue there. The duo had also flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of their trip to Switzerland in July for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.