George Graham, the Scottish UFO researcher who runs the YouTube channel 'Streetcap1' has spotted a bizarre object on the surface of the moon. At the first look, this triangular UFO looks similar to the secretive TR-3B, the alleged anti-gravity vessel developed by the US Air Force.

Interestingly, the triangular-shaped object has landed next to what seemed to be a built-up area on the lunar surface. "The object is definitely triangular in shape. But I do not know exactly what it is. This is a bit strange. It could be a craft and I believe it has landed next to a habitat," said George Graham in the video.

The video which was uploaded on June 04, 2018 has already racked up more than 10,000 views, and viewers have been speculating on what this triangular object could be.

Most of the viewers who watched the video argued that moon is home to an alien civilization. They even point out that NASA has stopped taking humans to the moon just because aliens have warned us never to go there again.

However, a section of conspiracy theorists believes that the triangular object in the video could be actually the TR-3B government project which might have reached the lunar surface. According to them, Doland Trump who recently announced his plans to run a Space Force might have actually started the initial operations.

"The space force is alive and well," commented Dane Masie, a YouTube user.

"Does look like a craft of some kind and appears to be lit up at its cockpit with more lights on top, whatever it is, it certainly does not look natural! What a find," commented Celeste Nova, another YouTube user.

This is not the first time that George Graham is finding anomalies on the lunar surface. A few months ago, the researcher has spotted an alleged alien spaceship on the moon. This video too went viral, and conspiracy theorists blamed the government for covering up the existence of alien life.

These theorists have urged the authorities to unveil the truth behind the existence of extraterrestrials.