US President Donald Trump, whose impeachment proceedings ended last week with him being acquitted on all counts, took to Twitter to state that he is looking forward to his upcoming India trip and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US President claimed that Mark Zuckerberg told him he was "number one on Facebook" -- apparently referring to his follower count -- and that PM Narendra Modi was second.

"Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that "Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India." Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!" President Trump tweeted.

Trump gets his facts wrong

Looking at audience size, Trump's audience of 25 million remains second after PM Modi's, who has roughly 44 million people like his page.

Trump's India visit

Earlier, First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, took to Twitter to state that she and US President Donald Trump were really excited to visit India. The visit of US President and First Lady is scheduled from February 24-25. PM Modi will host President Donald Trump and Melania Trump in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Narendra Modi said that India will extend a warm and memorable welcome to the 'esteemed guests'.

In another tweet, the PM said, "India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world."

The meeting of the two leaders is significant as the two countries could possibly sign a trade deal. On February 24, an event on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' will be organised in Gujarat. The mega event will be addressed by Donald Trump and Melania Trump. The event 'Kemcho Trump' is likely to be similar to the 'Howdy Modi' event that was held in Texas last year.

The United States is India's second-largest trade partner after China, and bilateral goods and services trade climbed to a record of $142.6 billion in the year 2018. The US had a $23.2 billion goods trade deficit with India in 2019, its 9th largest trading partner in goods.