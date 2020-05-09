US President Donald Trump invited a Hindu priest, among other faith leaders, to recite the prayer on the occasion of National Day of Prayer Service. The occasion was of significance considering the huge number of people that have been affected by the coronavirus in the US.

At the invitation of the president, Pujari Harish Brahmbhatt of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New Jersey recited a Vedic prayer derived from Yajurveda.

"In these troubled times of COVID-19, social distancing and the lockdown, it is not unusual for people to feel anxious or not at peace. The Shanti prayer or peace prayer is a prayer that does not seek worldly riches, success, fame, nor is it a prayer for any desire for heaven, it's a beautiful Hindu prayer for peace," Brahmbhatt said in his opening remarks from the podium in the Rose Garden.

He recited the Vedic prayer in Sanskrit. Thereafter, he translated it into English.

"The prayer translates into onto the heavens be peace. Onto the sky and earth be peace. Onto. Brahma and onto all be peace. And may we realize that peace. Om peace, peace, peace, Brahmbhatt said.

President Trump thanked pujari Brahmbhatt for his prayer recitation.

In his address, President Donald Trump said that America is engaged in the fierce battle against the terrible disease.

Talking about the power of prayer, Trump said, "throughout our history in times of challenge, our people have always called upon the gift of faith, the blessing our belief, the power of prayer, and the eternal glory of God. I ask all Americans to join their voices and their hearts in a spiritual union as we ask our Lord in heaven for strength and solace, for courage and comfort, for hope and healing, for recovery and renewal," he said.

Coronavirus pandemic has laid a terrible blow to the US in particular. The country has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with over 1,273,887 confirmed cases as on Friday. The number of deaths due to the virus has reached 76, 475.

US economy saw a downward spiral from historically great to historically terrible in just two months since the cases of coronavirus spiked.

Businesses closed causing joblessness that led the unemployment rate surge at 14.7% in April.

That rate is on par with The Great Depression in the 1930s.