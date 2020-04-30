Giving a direct threat to China, US President Donald Trump stated that it will come out with its recommendations on Beijing soon. He also called the World Health Organization "literally a pipe organ for China" and said the United States will soon come out with its recommendations on WHO.

As USA battles coronavirus; Trump told the WHO that "They misled us." He shared his discontentment for the global body. An investigation has been launched by President Trump into how WHO played its role in the spread of coronavirus. He accused WHO of taking China's side and acting as China told it to. Pending an investigation, the President has stopped US aid to the WHO.

Trump threatens China

Trump threatened China of dire consequences if its involvement was found directly in releasing the virus. He added that the USA was conducting a rather very serious investigation on China's involvement in the ongoing pandemic.

He said that Germany has sought 130 billion euros as compensation from Beijing but USA was looking at a bigger amount than that as compensation from China.

While pointing out at the WHO, Trump said, that, "While the US on an average has given the WHO a financial aid between USD400 and USD500 million, and China is giving USD38 million. And yet, they seem to work for China and they should have been in there early, they should have known what was going on and they should have been able to stop it."

He added that there are many people out there where this money can be given for better use.

"We can give this money to lots of different incredible groups. There are a lot of groups out there. It doesn't have to go to the WHO. We can give it to groups that are very worthy and get much more bang for your buck, but we're going to make a decision in the not-too-distant future."

He stated that why was China allowing planes to fly out of China and not inside China if it wasn't having a strategy that was pre-planned.

Trump halts funding, WHO responds

Trump was in the news for halting US funding to the WHO and had alleged the body of mismanaging the crisis. Trump has blamed WHO for a "sided" approach to China on coronavirus crisis, asserting that many people are unhappy with the global health agency and feel that "it's been very unfair."

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had stated that the body regrets the decision made by the USA of halting the funds. He said that the US has been a 'longstanding & generous friend' and maintained that WHO works with all nations equally, and it does not 'discriminate' but Trump thinks otherwise.