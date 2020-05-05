The United States is one of the worst affected countries that is currently facing deadly chaos due to the coronavirus outbreak. With over 69,900 deaths and 1.2 million positive cases, the US is now topping the coronavirus chaos chart, and medical experts believe that this count will be increased in the coming days. However, Donald Trump, the United States president has several times claimed that COVID-19 will 'just disappear'.

Anthony Fauci dismisses Trump's hope

Now, Anthony Fauci, one of the top medical figures in the country has dismissed the hopes of Trump, and he made it clear that the coronavirus will not 'just disappear' as claimed by the US president. Fauci made these remarks during an exclusive interview with National Geographic.

"I don't think there's a chance that this virus is just going to disappear. It's going to be around, and if given the opportunity, it will resurge," Fauci told National Geographic.

Fauci added that the United States is currently in the peak stage of the coronavirus outbreak, as more than 20,000 positive cases are being reported in the country since April. However, he remained optimistic that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready within a historically short time frame. Fauci predicted that a vaccine against this deadly pandemic will be ready by January 2021, and it will help to contain the pathogen effectively.

Chinese hand behind coronavirus outbreak?

During the interview, Fauci also assured that the origin of coronavirus is natural, and it is not deliberately manipulated by China. He also did not entertain another theory that claims COVID-19 being taken from the wild to the laboratory, and later escaping the setting due to an accident.

"If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what's out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated. Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species," revealed Fauci.