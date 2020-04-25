The novel coronavirus that originated in a Wuhan seafood market has been spreading chaos all across the globe for the past four months. With death toll nearing 2,00,000, Covid-19 has affected people in all countries irrespective of geographical barriers. This highly infectious pathogen usually spreads through tiny droplets from the mouth when an infected person coughs or sneezes. And now, a new study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Utah has claimed that the possibility of coronavirus spreading through sexual intercourse could not be ruled out completely.

Coronavirus mystery continues

Dr James M Hotaling, co-author of this study, and a urologist specialized in male fertility revealed that coronavirus spread through sexual intercourse is a remote possibility at this point. The medical expert also pointed out the way in which coronavirus could get transmitted from one person to another through sexual intercourse.

"The fact that in this small, preliminary study that it appears the virus that causes Covid-19 doesn't show up in the testes or semen could be an important finding. It could be that a man who is critically ill with Covid-19 might have a higher viral load, which could lead to a greater likelihood of infecting the semen. We just don't have the answer to that right now," said Hotaling, Daily Star reports.

During the study conducted on 34 coronavirus patients, researchers noted that the patient's testicles contain the pathogen, but sperms were virus-free. But if the virus gets into a man's sperm, scientists are still unsure whether it will transmit the virus to a woman.

Men more vulnerable to coronavirus

A few days back, another research report had suggested that coronavirus could linger in men's testicles, and it makes them prone to longer and severe cases of COVID-19 infection. Researchers made this conclusion after analyzing the testicles of 68 coronavirus patients in Mumbai.

Researchers who took part in this study revealed that testicles are walled off from the body's immune system, and as a result coronavirus could stay for a longer period of time in this region.