The Global Times, a Chinese media outlet that operates under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper has claimed that the United States is a primitive society where the empire is collapsing due to coronavirus outbreak. The propaganda newspaper began the week on Monday with several columns stating that coronavirus will mark an end to democracy in the United States.

Chinese media insults the United States

In one of the columns, the Global Times claimed that the United States is no match for China in fighting deadly pandemics like coronavirus. As per the media outlet, the dramatic rise of coronavirus patients in the United States indicates China's superiority in the healthcare sector.

"The COVID-19 spread in the U.S. is almost like that of a primitive society. It should not have been like this if the U.S. had the slightest science and organization. To put it bluntly, the U.S. is no match for China in terms of anti-epidemic organization and mobilization. The U.S. political system has been hit by the pandemic on its weak side and we were willing to show understanding for that. After all, every system has its weaknesses," wrote the Global Times.

The Chinese media outlet also reacted strongly against the claims made by Donald Trump, who put the coronavirus outbreak blame on China.

"Trump administration has repeatedly found fault with China, blatantly accused China of fabricating epidemic achievements, eagerly passed the buck to China and unscrupulously attempted to win reelection by stepping on China. In that case, it is not our fault to reveal the miserable failure of the US," added the Global Times.

Coronavirus: Latest updates

Several studies have found that the novel coronavirus that continues its killing spree in the world was originated in a seafood market in Wuhan. As per the latest updates, this deadly pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 1,72,321 people worldwide.

In the United States alone, COVID-19 has resulted in the death of 42,564 people, and the total number of positive cases has risen to 7,94,290.