One of the most viral memes shows a soothie with 'President of the United States' engraved on it. The picture comes with the question, "Hey Donald Trump did you drop this?" Probably for the nth time, netizens have reminded Trump that losing people's votes is one thing, not accepting defeat gracefully, quite another.

As the CryBabyTrump becomes one in a series of hashtags to go viral, we take a look at the statement and steps taken by the US President which go on to show he hasn't conceded defeat.

Counting on Texas



One of the latest lawsuits that Trump is backing happens to be the one filed by Texas on Tuesday that attempts at overturning the outcome in four states. The State of Texas filed a lawsuit with the U.S Supreme Court challenging election procedures in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin at Supreme Court over election rules.

"We will be intervening in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our country needs a victory," tweeted Donald Trump much to the joy of his detractors.

His reasoning, although only he knows it best but can be interpreted in conjunction with yet another tweet, "No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot."

Lawsuit, defeat, another lawsuit...in the same order



The U.S Supreme Court recently rejected defeated President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn election outcomes in Pennsylvania. The State where most of the "fraud election" lawsuits were launched. Trump's "tapes and affidavits" on the basis of which the election results were challenged in court have been dismissed harshly.

US Government's Attorney General William Barr has already said, "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election." Despite a series of legal setbacks, his legal team, hasn't, as yet, given up on pushing multiple lawsuits in several key states to overturn the results.

It's a No from Nevada

In Nevada, a suit was filed claiming that either Donald Trump is declared the winner in the state or, the election results be declared void with no winner because of illegal voting. The case was rejected by the State's Supreme Court with the reason that, "no credible or reliable evidence" exists to doubt that election outcome was affected by fraud.

Time's running out, but not the tweets claiming the election has been unfair. "At 10 p.m on Election Evening, we were at 97 per cent win with the so-called bookies." Not so much the defeat but the denial of defeat lends itself to humour and sarcasm like nothing else. Wrote a user, "I am the biggest loser. No one loses as well as I do."

The kid on the floor is all of us#crybabyTrump pic.twitter.com/CSO2S5OEQf — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 9, 2020

CryBabyTrump has been one of the series of hashtags in the direction. Electors from each state meet on December 14 to formally nominate the next president. Until then, he can take another shot, while the netizens another hashtag.