Tyler Glockner, a popular UFO researcher who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10', has released the video of a dark triangular UFO hovering above the skies of north-east Pennsylvania in the night skies.

In the video titled, 'CHECK THE SKY: The Silent Triangles Are Back', the UFO researcher argues that these flying objects could be actually secret alien ships or confidential military vessels that use anti-gravity technology.

"These UFOs often called as TR-3B Black Manta, otherwise known as TR-3B which is said to be a very secretive anti-gravity craft, that was actually built by the government using extraterrestrial back-engineered technology that gives it the very ability to propel and fly using the planet's gravity," said Glockner in the video.

As per conspiracy theorists, TR-3B was developed by the United States Air Force during the time of Gulf War. These conspiracy theorists believe that this secretive military vessel was developed by experts in Area 51 with the help of aliens who were working hand-in-glove with the United States government.

The video uploaded by Secureteam10 soon went viral on online space, and within 24 hours, it has racked up more than 2,00,000 views. After watching the mysterious clip, viewers of the conspiracy theory channel too put forward various theories explaining this sighting.

"The more I see these so-called anti-gravity crafts the more I think it has to do with the research of Nikola Tesla than it has to do with bonafide aliens," commented Jeff Brislaine, a YouTube user.

Another YouTube user named JCV123 argued that UFOs are actually real. The user also alleged that the governments controlled by the elites are actually covering up the real truth alleged flying ships.

"It is so obvious that the UFO phenomena are real and that the Elite is covering it up and lies about it all. It makes me so sad that the ones who "lead" and should be a good example, is the evilest, egocentric, power-hungry and manipulating ones of the human race. I often wonder what the world would look like if those individuals actually were good people with good intentions and actions that contributed to the global wellbeing of mankind. No wonder why there is so much war, violence, crime, and poverty," commented JCV123.

A few weeks back, using Google Earth, Paranormal Crucible, another conspiracy theory YouTube channel, had released a video that shows a large triangular structure in Nevada desert, an area which is very close to the Area 51. After the release of the video, conspiracy theorists loudly proclaimed that the structure on the desert could be a crashed TR-3B, the notorious black triangle.