Donald Trump hitting headlines is nothing new. But, Donald Trump selling Kulfi in Pakistan, certainly is! A Donald Trump lookalike from Pakistan has set the internet on fire! A video of the man selling kulfis (ice cream) has gone viral. The resemblance between him and Mr Trump is uncanny. The man is seen singing on the streets while selling his product. The man, who allegedly suffers from albinism, has a soulful voice.

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy reportedly shared the man's video. The singer praised his voice in his post. He wrote, "Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat ha" He further shared the video and asked people to help him with the man's number. Roy wrote, "Please share if you know this Qulfi walay bhai.... I am looking for him". Few people even came forward and shared where had they spotted him.

Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat ha کھاۓ بغیر مزا آ گیا pic.twitter.com/YJeimzhboJ — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 10, 2021

The man is seen wearing a white pathani suit. He is seen pushing his kulfi cart and singing in order to attract customers. His mannerisms, body language and physical appearance have a massive resemblance to Trump. The clip has received massive views and has got people of many nations talking. But, more than his singing, it is his striking resemblance with former US President Donald Trump that has got everyone talking.

He is from Sahiwal, and luckily he is outside of my Friends House — مزمل رشید (@Muzeei1) June 11, 2021

This is not the first time that social media has found Trump's lookalike. Earlier too a farmer from Spain had gone viral for his resemblance to Trump.