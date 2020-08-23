The run-up to the US presidential elections 2020 is only growing more intense. As Trump tries to win the confidence of the Indian-American voter population, a new commercial featuring Prime Minister Modi has been unveiled.

The new '4 more years' video which was released on social media was meant to show the strong ties between India and the USA. Featuring clips from the Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump rallies.

'4 more years' PM Modi's lends voice to Donald Trump's campaign

With the Indian-Americans forming a formidable group in the American voter base, Donald Trump capitalised on India-America relations in the latest campaign video '4 more years'. Moreover, this time, in the battleground states like— Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida will be where Indian-American voters play a crucial role. According to a PTI report, in the battleground states there are1.3 million Indian-Americans as per the details of the Indian-Americans in the Democratic Party.

As the fight proceeds between the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris unit from the Democrats, who wished the Indians a happy Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday, the Trump campaign isn't far behind. Biden and Harris had also recently attended the Independence day celebrations organised by the South Asian community. Kamala Harris' Indian legacy has also been a big part of this conversation.

Donald Trump's team, however, is capitalising on his connection to Prime Minister Modi. Modi enjoys significant popularity among the Indian-American population. In 2019, the Indian Prime Minister had attended the 'Howdy Modi' event and conversely, President Trump had made a visit to India for the 'Namaste Trump' event earlier this year.

Earlier this morning, Kimberly Guilfoyle the national chair of Trump Victory finance committee shared a video on Twitter asserting, "America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!" The video was incidentally retweeted by Donald Trump Jr. The video has gained over 107 K views so far.

The video showcases clips from the two events against the bytes from the two leaders' speeches, addressing their communities and speaking about the strong bond the two countries share. At one point in the video, Trump says, "America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people."

In the 2016 elections, Trump's 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar' slogan was one of the unforeseen highlights, this time, what might he have in store?