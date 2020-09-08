Donald Trump, the reigning president of the United States is now busy with the campaigning programs as the presidential elections are scheduled on November 3. Interestingly, this year's presidential elections come at a time when the entire United States is facing the wrath of its lifetime due to the coronavirus outbreak. Amid all this chaos, Trump has hinted that the United States could approve a surprise coronavirus vaccine ahead of the November election.

Joe Biden demands transparency

"This could've taken two or three years, and instead it's going to be -- going to be done in a very short period of time. Could even have it during the month of October," said Trump during a recent news conference.

However, Joe Biden has already cast his doubts over Trump's comments, and he demanded transparency from the government as it studies the shots. Earlier, several scientists have alleged that the White House is pressurizing the Food and Drug Administration to develop a vaccine before October. Several experts also revealed that people in the United States will be reluctant to receive a shot if a vaccine is developed in quick time without proper study.

But Trump has ruled out all the skepticism, and he made it clear that the newly introduced vaccine will be safe and effective against coronavirus.

In the meantime, before the Monday press conference, Biden revealed that he will consult the expert opinion of scientists before receiving a shot, in case a vaccine gets introduced before November 3. However, Trump lashed out at Biden and asked him to apologize for making such reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric.

A perfect storm with no end in near sight

The United States is one of the worst affected countries due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the latest statistics, there are more than 6.4 million positive cases in the country, and the death toll has already crossed 1,94,000.

As panic looms, people have started believing that the comments made by Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are actually true. A few weeks back, Fauci had called coronavirus a perfect storm with no end in near sight. He also predicted that COVID-19 will be there with humans even if we succeed in developing a vaccine.