Shortly after making VOTE IN PERSON remark, Trump sent out another tweet from his official account that sent netizens into a frenzy. The US President denounced Goodyear Tires and urged Americans from buying its tyres. Trump did so after it was reported that Goodyear employees were told not to wear MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats or any other politically-affiliated attire.

"Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)," Trump tweeted.

Who wants to tell him?

If you pay close attention to Trump's beast, the presidential limo, you'll notice the very company Trump wants to ban supplies reinforced tyres. So Trump is basically urging Americans to stop buying from Goodyear when in fact it is the only company that keeps in safe on the road.

Those gigantic Goodyear tyres are Kevlar-reinforced run-flats capable of keeping The Beast on the road for quite some distance if needed.

Why is Trump angry with Goodyear?

An anonymous employee shared a photo of a slide from Goodyear diversity training that showed "Black Lives Matter," "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender pride" as acceptable branding while "Blue Lives Matter," "All Lives Matter," "MAGA attire," and "politically-affiliated slogans or material" braidings were listed under "unacceptable."

Responding to this, Goodyear spokesperson released a statement.

"We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues," Melissa Monaco, the Goodyear spokeswoman, told WIBW.

Goodyear trends after Trump's call for ban

Soon after Trump tweeted about Goodyear, the tire brand started trending on Twitter. It got people talking about the long-running American company. Here's what people are saying about Trump's call for a ban on Goodyear Tires.