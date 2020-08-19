US President Donald Trump has sparked outrage over his recent tweet involving the Presidential elections in November. After USPS controversy and Trump's attempts to postpone the elections, Trump has now made an insensitive remark about how people must vote.

"IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet received mixed reactions from Americans. While some agreed with Trump, a good majority was raging with anger over his remark.

Backing Trump's "vote in person" remark, his son and executive VP Donald Trump Jr took a jibe at Democrats. "If you can loot in person, you can vote in person," Trump Jr said in an interview with Fox Business Network's "Morning with Maria."

"The Democrats seem fine with looting in-person part, not so much the other of way because they want to be able to do it all by mail where they can manipulate it. But again, we're 100 percent fine with absentee balloting. People go through the regular process. And you know that one person is getting one vote. That's the way our system is designed, and we're 100 percent fine with that," he explained.

Netizens talk about irony

A lot of Americans do not agree with Trump's remarks. In fact, they go on to highlight the irony.