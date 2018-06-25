It seems US President Donald Trump really loves his hair as he is yet to let go of the infamous "hair show" that aired on the national television two years ago.

He recently took to Twitter to slam show host Jimmy Fallon while mentioning the hair tussle. "The Tonight Show" episode broadcast on September 15, 2016, is hard to forget as Fallon tried to make the best out of the episode as he could.

Trump was having a good time campaigning for the US presidential election 2016 candidature, which brought him to the late-night chat show. Though the show was quite entertaining and the then-presidential candidate allowed the host to touch his hair when asked for, the grudges against the same still seem to remain fresh.

In the video, Fallon asks Trump if he could mess up the guest's hair to which the then-presidential candidate gives a positive response. After the show, the president confirmed that the host called him personally and said that the show garnered a huge rating on the day he attended as a guest.

".@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous "hair show" with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have "humanized" me – he is taking heat. He called & said "monster ratings." Be a man Jimmy!" Trump said in his tweet on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Fallon has responded to Trump's tweet, targeting the recent immigration policy. "In honor of the President's tweet I'll be making a donation to RAICES in his name," Fallon tweeted while naming an immigrant advocacy organisation.

The sudden emergence of the tweet has come following Fallon's recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he expressed his regret over what he did with Trump's hair. "I did not do it to 'normalize' him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff," Fallon told The Hollywood Reporter.

He added that he found many comedians making a joke of him on different platforms, including Twitter, which has been an unexpected experience as they all know "the show." Trump, anyway, keeps on getting involved in the disputes with late-night show hosts. Fallon's is the latest following Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers.