Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that the United States' "great partnership" with India and "my good friend Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi" will be strengthened under his administration.

In a post on X, Trump also extended his greetings on Diwali. "... Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!," he posted.

In the same post, the former President condemned the violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos," he said, adding that it would have "never happened" on his watch.

Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden of ignoring Hindus across the world and in America.

He also vowed to make "America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength".

"We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi," he said.

The former President further said that Harris will "destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes".

"By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before -- and we will Make America Great Again," he added.

