Democratic Party's presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said that although she was proud of being President Joe Biden's Vice President, her presidency will be different because the challenges are different.

Offering her campaign's closing argument on Tuesday from the Ellipse, a portion of the Capitol grounds that hosted President Donald Trump's rally of 2020 that led to a raid by his supporters on the US Congress, Harris presented herself as someone who feels protective about people who are treated unfairly and taken advantage of, saying that's something she got from her mother, the India-born Shyamala Gopalan Harris.

Harris also presented herself as an "uniter" in contrast to Trump, who, she said, is a "divider"; as a "champion of working people" compared to the former president who, she said, would "give tax breaks to the wealthy"; as "fierce protectors" of the security of the country, compared to the former president, who, she said, is "vulnerable to flattery and favours".

"I have been honoured to serve as Joe Biden's Vice President," Harris said, "but I will bring my own experiences and ideas to the Oval Office. My presidency will be different, because the challenges we face are different. Our top priority as a nation four years ago was to end the pandemic and rescue the economy. Now our biggest challenge is to lower costs, costs that were rising even before the pandemic, and that are still too high".

Trump and his campaign have sought Harris to the failures and shortcomings of the administration of Biden. Harris has struggled to distance herself from the President without looking disloyal. But her campaign has shown a readiness to put some distance between the two and, as a result, they have not appeared in joint rallies although Harris has done quite a few appearances with former President Barack Obama.

Harris acknowledged not many Americans would know her because of her long career outside Washington D.C. And recalling her career as a line prosecutor and then top law officer of the most populous state of the country -- California, she said, "I did this work because for as long as I can remember, I have always had an instinct to protect. There's something about people being treated unfairly or overlooked that, frankly, just gets to me. I don't like it. It's what my mother instilled in me, a drive to hold accountable those who use their wealth or power to take advantage of other people, the drive to protect hard-working Americans who aren't always seen or heard and deserve a voice. And I will tell you, that is the kind of President I will be."

In a speech lasting nearly 30 minutes, Harris stressed the contrast between herself and Trump on everything from basic values to vision for the country and foreign policy. "World leaders think that Donald Trump is an easy mark, easy to manipulate with flattery or favour, and you can believe that autocrats like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong (Un) are rooting for him in this election. I will always uphold our security, advance our national interest, and ensure that the United States of America remains as we must forever be a champion of liberty around the world."

