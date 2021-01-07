In a shocking development following the violent demonstration at the US Capitol, US President Donald Trump has reluctantly conceded defeat. In a statement on Thursday, Trump agreed to an orderly transition on January 20, allowing President-elect Joe Biden to be officially sworn in as the next US President and assume charge of the Oval Office in the White House.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!," Trump said in a statement.

The statement came shortly after Vice President Mike Pence certified Trump's election defeat in Congress on Thursday. MAGA protestors tried and ultimately failed to overthrow the decision, even by vandalizing the most recognized symbol of democratic government in the world – the US Capitol.

The game of democratic throne

This new development comes shortly after Trump rallied thousands of supporters outside the White House just before Congress held a meeting to affirm Biden's November victory.

"We will never give up. We will never concede," Trump told the cheering crowd. "I hope Mike has the courage to do what he has to do."

In all clarity of who's going to be the next US President, Biden won more than 7 million votes more than Trump in the November 3 election. Biden led with 306-232 in the state-by-state Electoral College that finally determines the elections.

Trump repeatedly alleged vote fraud and rigged elections – all without a shred of evidence.