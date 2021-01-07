The US Capitol violence sparked by pro-Trump supporters has shocked the world. The mob clashed with the police, vandalized the most recognized symbol of democratic government in the world and at least 4 protestors are feared dead. The demonstrators breached the security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification, which was favouring President-Elect Joe Biden. Amidst all this, what has caught the attention of some Americans and Indians alike is the waving of the tricolour at the MAGA rally outside the Capitol.

It certainly comes as a shock that the Indian flag was waved among American and MAGA flags during the violent demonstration at the Capitol premise. As several videos from the protests have gone viral on social media, Twitter users couldn't miss the person holding the Indian national flag amid Trump supporters.

It is unclear who the person is or what are the political affiliations of the person waving the tricolour at a Trump rally are. This has sparked outrage among Indians, who strongly condemned the actions of the individual in question.

Trump-Modi friendship

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have shared a strong bond. Trump even went as far as saying he finds a great "friend" in PM Modi. From "Howdy Modi" to "Namaste Trump" events hosted in both countries, Trump made sure he left no stone unturned to praise Modi.

But Modi made his stand clear while recognizing the transfer of power in the US, when Joe Biden was declared President-elect. He wrote: "Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," PM Modi, who was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Biden on his victory in early November, said.

Did that special bond between Modi and Trump fade over time? Unlikely, but Modi did the Prime Minster thing to recognize and respect the democratic decision of the American majority while keeping personal relations aside.

Modi condemns violence at Capitol

Taking note of the violent demonstration at the US Capitol, PM Modi strongly condemned the actions of the protestors who were supporting Trump.

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," PM Modi tweeted.