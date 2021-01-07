The U.S. Capitol is currently facing one of the worst days after violent protestors stormed the building during the counting of electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win. Following the riots, Donald Trump's Facebook and Twitter accounts were blocked for a period of 24-hours. As the entire world saw the riots, several noted personalities from the entertainment industry came together to condemn the attacks.

Earlier on Wednesday, thousands of protestors gathered at the National Mall to protest the election results. The riots of the U.S Capitol promoted Vice President Mike Pence to be taken to a secure location and the Senate chamber to be evacuated. Following the riots, one woman was shot by the police and three people suffered medical emergencies.

Celebrities reaction to Captial riot:

The View host Meghan McCain called the events a "domestic terrorism" and went on to ask people to "stop calling it protesting."

Musician-singer Cardi B. took to Twitter to write "The irony is pretty funny, weren't people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?.... Let me just watch." The acclaimed singer later followed up urging her followers to stay inside amid all the pandemic and riot situation.

American fashion model, Karlie Kloss wrote that "accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic." The 28-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel added that to refuse to accept the results and inciting violence is "anti-American."

"This desperate 'man' and his silly sheep," wrote Little movie actress Issa Rae. "Embarrassing."

Avengers: Endgame movie star Chris Evans wrote on Twitter that he is "speechless."

"So when right-wing people violently storm the Capitol it's ok?" tweeted Netflix's Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

P!nk wrote that she is "ashamed of what is happening." She also added that this is going to be a sad day for America.

"Hypocrisy, Shame, Embarrassment," she added. "Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool-aid. This a sad day for America."

Borat 2 movie star Sacha Baron Cohen went on to tag Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki, and Sundar Pichai and asked them to remove President Donald Trump from all the social media platforms.

In his long tweet, Cohen wrote, "Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy. Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?! It's time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!"

Check out other such reactions:

"25th Amendment!" wrote Avengers movie star, Mark Ruffalo. "That's the Tweet. #CoupAttempt." Earlier in the day, Ruffalo went on to describe the rioters as "the enemies of democracy."